LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has inaugurated First Lincoln Corner at Arfa Kareem Software Technology Park yesterday. The corner is joint venture of American consulate and Information Technology University ITU Punjab.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the CM has said that setting up Lincoln corner at ITU is an energising step which will help students of both countries to develop close ties by getting familiarity with other side’s culture, activities and language.

He appreciated the features of Lincoln Corner which is providing free access to internet, books, magazines and videos to help students being self-sufficient and knowledgeable. It will open up new forums of discussion for sharing ideas and refine thinking patterns.

Shehbaz Sharif said that Lincoln Corner which is offering facility of E-Library and American Database, has now 19 such centres been established in different cities of Pakistan from where Pakistani students can get cognizance of latest technology through laptops and it will be helpful for their capacity building in Engineering as well as other fields.

Appreciating Donald Trump’s views, the CM said that both countries have placed considerable importance on the maintenance of an extremely close and supportive relationship and will continue up-grading it.

He congratulated Dr Umer Saif and American Council General Yuriy Fedkiw for achieving this milestone of Lincoln Corner.

American Council General YuriyFedkiw in his address said that Lincoln Corner will help Pakistani students to get knowledge about American people and learn their language which will pave way for valuing each other’s culture.

America is looking forward to escalate Partnership with Pakistan in elevation of education, Technology and other sectors, he added. Dr Umer Saif also addressed the ceremony. Later on, CM visited Lincoln Corner to inspect facilities available there and was briefed about digital library which was concluded with a pleasant conversation with students there.

Provincial Minister HEC Syed Ali Raza Gillani and Chairman HEC Commission Dr. Nizam-ud-Din, IT Experts, Senior Officers and a huge lot of students were present at the occasion.