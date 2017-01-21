LAHORE - Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) Director General Major General Azhar Naveed Hayat Khan visited forward areas along Working Boundary in Sialkot sector yesterday.

The director general was received by Sector Commander Brigadier Amjad Hussain and was given a comprehensive briefing on operational, security and training aspects. The director general visited forward posts and interacted with soldiers performing duties along working boundary.

He appreciated the high morale and state of preparedness of the valiant soldiers of Punjab Rangers, who are selflessly contributing towards safer and peaceful Pakistan. While interacting with officers and soldiers he emphasised that all efforts be directed to guard the borders. The director general reiterated that Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) is ready to give its best towards fulfillment of its sacred responsibility, and instructed troops on forward posts that any cease fire violations from across the border must be responded aggressively.

Separately, he called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

The CM praised the sacrifices given by the Jawan of Pak Army and the security operatives and said major successes had been achieved against terrorism through the collective and concerted efforts of all.

He acclaimed the services of officers and officials of the Rangers in maintaining law and order situation in Pakistan. Congratulating and extending his best wishes to DG Rangers on the assumption of his new responsibilities, Shehbaz Sharif said that the contribution of the government, Rangers and other security forces to maintaining peace and eradicating terrorism in the country is highly appreciable. They are also blessed with unconditional love and support of Pakistani people.