LAHORE - The Punjab government transferred and posted officers yesterday. As per the notification, OSD Haq Nawaz was posted as Director Local Government Multan while OSD Muqarab Majeed was posted as Section Officer P&D. AC Gujranwala Atiqur Rehman was transferred and ordered to report Commissioner Rawalpindi for further posting, DMO Sahiwal Adnan Shahzad was posted as AC Gujranwala. SO Admin III Arif Quraishi was posted as SO Personnel III, SO Irrigation department Sadiq Javed was posted as SO Adm III. AC Sangla Hill Naveed Islam Virk was posted as SO Food department, Assistant Director Overseas Pakistanis Commission Shabir Ahmad was posted as AC Athara Hazari, Muhammad Ejaz General Assistant Revenue Chakwal was posted as AC Suhawa and deputy director LDA Rana Jameel was posted as AC Gujranwala Sadar.