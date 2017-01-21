LAHORE - Punjab Wildlife Department Director General Khalid Ayyaz Khan has said that all the outstanding inquiry cases will be resolved within two weeks.

He was addressing a meeting to review the annual development fund utilisation, pending inquiry cases and workers’ promotions at wildlife department secretariat yesterday.

He claimed that according to annual development programme utilisation of funds will be ensured. “We are building up working paper for department’s officers’ so that meritocracy will be followed. According to seniority list officers’ will be given promotion,” the DG said.

He ordered to provide Inter-Provincial Disaster Reponses Plan within four days. The DG asked officers’ to speedily work on the completion of the development schemes in the province. On the occasion, deputy director wildlife Muhammad Naeem Bhatti, Lahore Zoo Director Chahudry Shafqat Ali, Deputy Director Wildlife Zoo Zafarul Hassan, Deputy Director Wildlife Publicity Amir Masood, Multan Deputy Director Wildlife Dr Anwar Hussain,Faislabad Deputy Director Mazhar Imtiaz, Bahawalpur Deputy Director Wildlife Muhammad Noor Muhammad, and others were present. He claimed that strict actions will be taken against those officers which will not utilise funds according to the annual development program. He added that officers should peruse the court hearings in illegal hunting cases.