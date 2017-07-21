LAHORE - District Coordinator Sumair Ahmed Syed has taken notice of cracks appeared in Jinnah Flyover, also known as Cavalry Ground Bridge.

Originally built in 1997, the bridge is main link between Defence, Gulberg and Shami Road.

The DC directed the Communications and Works Department secretary, Lahore Development Authority director general, and officials of Traffic Engineering and Planning Agency (TEPA) to start inspection and renovation of the of the bridge, a city district government spokesman said on Thursday.

The departments concerned filled the base work with proper scrapping, filling and whereas carpeting would be done in late hours, the spokesman added.