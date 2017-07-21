Engineer gunned down at doorstep

LAHORE: A 50-year-old civil engineer was shot and killed by armed bandits at his doorstep in Naseerabad area, police sources said on Thursday. The robbery-cum-murder incident took place on Ali Zaib road in Gulberg-III late Wednesday night. The victim was identified by police as Shahzad Qureshi, who died on the spot. His body was moved to the morgue for autopsy. Two gunmen riding on a motorcycle stopped Qureshi at his doorstep and demanded cash and mobile phone. As he offered resistance, the bandits opened straight fire at him. The victim sustained a bullet in his chest and died instantly. The motorcyclists fled after snatching cash and valuables from the deceased. The police reached the spot when the robbers had escaped. The body was later handed over to the family. A murder case was registered against unidentified gunmen with the Naseerabad police. No arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Robbery in Paragon City

LAHORE: Gunmen forced their entry into a house located in the Paragon housing society and made off with cash and gold ornaments worth Rs3 million, police sources said. According to police, three gunmen burst into the house of Amir Shah late Wednesday night. The robbers held up the family members at gunpoint and fled after collecting Rs two million and 16 tolas gold ornaments. The police were investigating the house robbery with no arrest made yet.–Staff Reporter

Indian medicines seized

LAHORE: Customs’ anti-smuggling staff claimed on Thursday to have arrested a man and seized Indian drugs from him. A spokesman for Customs said that Nasir Tanvir was on his way to Lahore from Islamabad when Customs staff stopped him near Babu Sabu Interchange. During search of his luggage, prohibited medicines were found in huge quantity. The seized medicines are worth more than Rs1 million, the spokesman said.–Staff Reporter

Free wi-fi bridging digital divide

LAHORE: People have been enjoying free wi-fi facility, provided by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), utilising over 419 terabytes data (Download 387.50TB, Upload 39.73TB) since its launch. According to a PITB spokesman, such huge usage of Punjab free wi-fi confirms that the digital divide is being bridged. It also acknowledges the acceptance of the use of technology by masses at large. The wi-fi users number increased to 513,193 for over 5.1 million sessions for a duration of 4,043,733 minutes, the spokesman added.–APP