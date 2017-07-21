LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Bar Association on Thursday held a weekly protest, reiterating its demand of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s resignation in the wake of Panama case.

The bar leaders maintained PM Nawaz has lost his justification to remain in office after the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) declared him and his family members guilty of corruption and money laundering.

Addressing the general house meeting, LHCBA president Chaudhary Zulfiqar Ali said that departure of PM Sharif was written on the wall. He said lawyers would not accept dictatorial rule by anyone and would continue their struggle for supremacy of law and social justice.

“Lawyers made this country and we willl save it,” he said while referring to the founding father, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who was also a lawyer by profession.

All bar associations and councils were united for the PM’s resignation, he added.

Ali said they strongly condemn police torture on lawyers’ rally in Jhang district and registration of cases against lawyers under terrorism charges.

He demanded the provincial police chief to immediately cancel all the cases lodged against the lawyers. The LHCBA also adopted a resolution against the police torture in Jhang.

Later, the bar leaders took out rally at GPO Chowk and held protest against the PM, demanding his resignation.