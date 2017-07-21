LAHORE - Police on Thursday found naked body of a 35-year-old woman in a graveyard in Baghbanpura.

However, they could not confirm identity of the woman until Thursday night when this report was filed. The body found in the bushes was wrapped in a plastic sheet. Some passersby spotted the body and alerted the police.

Investigators say they believe the woman was murdered four to five days ago. They said the woman was murdered somewhere else and later her body was dumped in the graveyard.

Police have registered a murder case against unidentified killers and started an investigation.

Ward boy booked for

rape attempt

Police investigators are in search of a sweeper who allegedly tried to rape his colleague at the new out-patient department of Lahore Services hospital on Thursday.

The police filed a criminal case against the accused on the complaint of the victim. The woman told the police that Abdul Majeed called her in a room and locked it from inside. The accused then tried to rape her but he fled away as the woman made hue and cry and called the hospital staff for help.

Police sources say the victim also works at the same hospital as sweeper. The accused used to harass the lady and he wanted to develop an affair with her, according to the police report.

The victim also informed the hospital administration about the incident but they did take any action against the accused. The police later registered a criminal case against the accused on the complaint of the lady. Further investigation was underway.