LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has said the people of Pakistan do not want anarchy and chaos.

“Instead people require development and prosperity for which the PML-N government is striving day in, day out,” the chief minister said while talking to MNA Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha, Tahir Bashir Cheema and Muhammad Asghar who called on him here on Thursday.

Shehbaz said that at a time when the country is making rapid progress, “political jugglers are executing a hidden agenda which everyone knows.” He asked them to have pity on the nation and don’t play their ill game at the expense of development and wellbeing of the people.

“The elements showing worst performance in their province are doing politics of deceit and baseless allegations. Niazi Sahib (Imran Khan) is the pioneer of politics of chaos, deceit and hypocrisy in the country and his total politics is based on accusations and lies,” the CM added.

He further said the torchbearers of negative politics have been defeated at every occasion after the general elections of 2013 and sick mentality of these defeated elements has been exposed to the nation. “The whole politics of the elements levelling baseless allegations on the sincere and public service oriented leadership is based on dishonesty.

“These elements are bent upon derailing the development process for the sake of power. However, the conspirators trying to deprive Pakistan of its economic development will never succeed.”

He went on to say that dreams of the confrontationists to reach the power through negative politics will never be fulfilled. “If putting the country back to the road to development is our crime then we are ready to face any punishment for it.

“If completion of energy projects in record period of time is our sin then we are ready to face the consequences,” he added.

The CM vowed they would not go back to the mission of public service despite hue and cry of the opponents and every promise made to the public would be fulfilled. No conspiracy to befool the people through falsehood will be succeeded, he said while reiterating his resolve.

“Selfless service to the people is our mission and it will be completed at every cost. The designs of the elements trying to obstruct the development of conscious people of Pakistan will never be succeeded and the people will hold the elements obstructing the journey of progress accountable,” he added.

Indian firing at LoC condemned

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the unprovoked firing of Indian army at different sectors of Line of Control.

He paid tributes to the soldiers and two citizens who embraced martyrdom due to the unprovoked firing from Indian side. He also extended his sympathies to the bereaved families.