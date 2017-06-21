LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan’s first “state-of-the-art model graveyard” – Shehr-e-Khamoshan – in Kahna Nau, a town in the suburbs of the provincial capital.

A handout reads: “The chief minister inspected facilities for burial, rooms for ablution, cold storage for bodies and waiting area at the graveyard.”

The handout cited the chief minister as praising “wonderful facilities provided for burial purposes” at the graveyard.

The Rs155 million graveyard spans 90 kanals and, according to the handout, the Shehr-e-Khamoshan Authority would look after it. The chief minister said: “Best arrangements have been made to keep bodies in cold storage during hot weather. A suitable place has also been provided for funeral prayers. This place is equipped with all necessary facilities like fans and sound system and arrangements have been made to place the bodies.”

The handout said that modern graveyards were need of the hour keeping in view a considerable increase in the population. He said that Shehr-e-Khamoshan had been established keeping this point in view. He said was the first of its kind and the most modern graveyard in the country. Such graveyards are being established in Multan, Faisalabad and Sargodha and the scope of this project would be expanded to other cities of the province as well. Calling it the most modern graveyard, the chief minister said that arrangements had been made to carry bodies from houses to the graveyard on an ambulance. He said that latest transport facilities were available at the graveyard to take people to the graveyard for funeral prayers.