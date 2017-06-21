LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Tuesday directed the deputy inspector general of police to complete an investigation into the disappearance of a woman and her son in Lahore.

Zareena Bibi, mother of the missing woman, has moved the court, saying that her daughter Ayesha had been missing along with her son since November 30, 2016.

Zareena, through her counsel Asma Jahangir, told the court of Justice Abdul Sami Khan that Ayesha tied the knot with noted lawyer Maqsood Buttar and the couple parented a boy. “Ayesha was living with her son at a flat in Garden Town and she often complained about differences with her husband,” the court was informed.

Asma said that seven months ago Ayesha visited her mother’s home and later left with a clerk of her husband’s office. There is no clue to her whereabouts since, she said.

Zareena said Ayesha and her son might have been murdered by Buttar. “He (Buttar) once attempted to kill her by pushing her off a cliff near Murree, leaving her with multiple fractures,” Zareena recalled. DIG (Investigation) Sultan Ahmad, who was summoned in this case, appeared in the court and sought time. The court expressed its dismay at the situation and gave him time to submit report on the case. After the court proceedings, the lawyers of both sides traded barbs.

The counsel for Maqsood Buttar said the case was fabricated to damage his client’s repute.

The petitioner said she approached the police and the matter was under investigation. She said that police had failed to trace Ayesha and her son so far.

Reply sought from centre over PM advisers

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday sought reply from the federal government in a contempt petition against Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for allegedly misleading the court about the number of advisers.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi , who runs Khudai Khidmatgar Organisation, moved the court and made the PM, the cabinet secretary, additional secretary and others respondents. The petitioner said a matter of appointment of advisors to the PM was subjudice before the court.

He claimed that the government reported just five advisers while they were seven. This report by the government was tantamount to misleading the court. He said the PM must be tried for committing contempt of court and be declared disqualified under the article 63 of constitution.

The petitioner also challenged the role of adviser to PM on National Security and Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz as a foreign minister.

He said the advisers were enjoying the power of ministers that was illegal. He asserted that advisers’ numbers could not exceed from five but currently there were more advisers as compared to the sanctioned posts.

After hearing petitions, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah sought a detailed report from the federal government and adjourned the hearing until August 10.