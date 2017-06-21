LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that efforts made by the government have started bearing fruit.

“The national economy has been strengthened and positive indicators are emerging for better days,” he said in a meeting with Railways Minister Kh Saad Rafiq who called on him Tuesday. The previous rulers remained busy with their corruption spree, leaving the nation in the lurch while the PML-N has put the country on development track.

He said: “Our struggle under the leadership of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif has been succeeded against the elements desirous of chaos and anarchy and the time has come to wriggle the country out of darkness.”

He said the masses getting benefited from megaprojects completed with billions of rupees in Pakistan, especially in Punjab. The transparency and speed of Punjab government’s development projects has been commended even at the international level, he claimed.

He foresaw his party’s re-election in next election, saying the masses were aware of corruption politicians, who would be rejected in the coming polls again.”

“The people, by showing aloofness from the politics of agitation of such elements, have proved that they only want development and solution to their problems,” he said, adding that the PML-N government is fulfilling its promises.