LAHORE - The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday sought more arguments on a petition moved by former PCO judge Syed Sajjad Hussain seeking pension like other judges.

Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah took up the matter and adjourned the hearing for Wednesday (today). The petitioner argued through his counsel that he had been a PCO judge, but he was not given perks and privileges, including pension. He said the president, exercising his discretionary powers, allowed pension to five other PCO judges. He stated that he had made a representation to the president for the release of pension, but to no avail. He asked the court to direct the government to pay him pension.

Petition against presentation of supplementary budget

The Lahore High Court on Tuesday again directed the federal government to submit reply in a petition challenging powers of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar to present supplementary budget. Justice Atir Mahmood passed the order on a petition moved by Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, a local citizen. The petitioner stated that federal cabinet had empowered the finance minister to present supplementary budget of Rs100 million and appoint heads of government institutions.

Federal government only had to approve such budgets and not the finance minister, he said. He said that delegating powers of the cabinet to a minister was violation of a Supreme Court verdict.

He submitted that the apex court had abrogated to direct a single person to forward the task of a federal cabinet.

He prayed the court to set aside the powers enjoyed by the finance minister for being in violation of the law. After hearing the arguments, the judge sought reply from the government and adjourned the hearing until November 7.