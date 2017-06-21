LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Planning and Development Malik Nadeem Kamran has said that flourmills have been allowed to send flour in white bags to other provinces, but the ban on sale of unsubsidised flour will remain intact in all districts of Punjab.

Only subsidised flour will be sold in the holy month of Ramazan, he said while chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Ramazan Plan at the Civil Secretariat on Tuesday. On the directions of the chief minister, the minister said, sale of unsubsidised flour in white bags was banned in the province to ensure ample availability of subsidised flour in the open market in Ramazan. He said the decision to lift the ban on the sale of white bag flour would be taken in next two days. The permission to send flour to other provinces is subject to declaring stocks, he added.