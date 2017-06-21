LAHORE - Country’s known personalities from different walks of life on Tuesday offered their condolences on the sad demise of prominent Pakistan Movement leader Colonel (r) Amjad Hussain Syed.

Colonel Amjad, who was a close friend of founder of Nawa-i-Waqt Hameed Nizami and former chief editor of the group Majid Nizami, died on Monday. His funeral prayers will be offered at his residence, 111-C, New Muslim Town, at 2pm today (Wednesday). He will be laid to rest at the Shah Jamal Graveyard.

Late Colonel Amjad was father of Nawa-i-Waqt Group General Manager Mujahid Hussain Syed, former adviser to Punjab chief minister Barrister Mowahid Hussain Shah, Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed and World Bank Country Director to Washington Tehsin Syed. He was awarded a gold medal by the Pakistan Movement Workers’ Trust for his services during the Pakistan Movement.

Prominent among those who visited Colonel Amjad’s family yesterday to offer their condolences were Nawa-i-Waqt Group Managing Director Rameeza Majid Nizami, PML-Q President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Jamaat-e-Islami General Secretary Liaqat Baloch and renowned jurist SM Zafar.

In their separate messages, Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Murtaza Javid Abbasi paid tributes to the services rendered by Colonel Amjad and prayed that his soul may rest in eternal peace.

The chief minister expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise and said that Colonel Amjad was one of the founding leaders of the Muslim Students Federation and he took an active part in the struggle for the creation of an independent Muslim state. He said that services of Colonel Amjad for the Pakistan Movement and ideology of Pakistan would be remembered for years. He expressed his heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed to the Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.