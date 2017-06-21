Kidney sale suspect denied bail

LAHORE: A judicial magistrate of district courts on Tuesday rejected bail of one of the suspects of illegal transplantation of kidneys.

The court also granted judicial remand of 11 other suspects. Qamar Abbas, one of the suspects had moved the court for bail. The court adjourned further hearing until July 4. Prof Dr Fawad, Dr. Altamash and other suspects were arrested on the charges of illegal transplantation of kidneys and the sale of human organs in and outside the country. The suspects, during investigation, revealed that among the donors were a rickshaw driver Amir and female Roushni who were promised to be paid Rs150,000 each.–Staff Reporter

AGP office record gutted

LAHORE: Furniture and a large number of office files were reduced to ashes when fire erupted in the multi-storey offices of the Punjab’s Accountant General in Lahore on Tuesday.

Initial investigations suggested the blaze broke out on the 4th floor of the plaza because of short-circuiting. At least seven fire brigade units took part in the hours-long operation to put out the fire.

An official told The Nation that there were dozens of government officials inside the building when the blaze erupted early Tuesday. However, all were evacuated to safety. No casualty was reported in the fire incident. But, a great number of office files and furniture reduced to ashes. Authorities were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

4 hurt in Orange Line crane crash

Lahore: Four labourers were wounded critically when a crane fall on them during construction work at the site of metro train project on the Multan road on Tuesday. The injured were shifted to a hospital. The condition of two of the four victims was said to be serious till late Tuesday night. Rescue workers said that the labourers, sans safety measures, were trying to place large concrete slabs on the pillars by using a crane when it collapsed on them. Authorities were investigating the incident. –Staff Reporter

Man crushed to death

Lahore: A 23-year-old man was crushed to death under a car in Johar Town police precincts on Tuesday. Police identified the victim as Muhammad Irfan, a resident of Mianwali who was working at Mian Plaza in the same locality.

The man was trying to cross a road when a rashly driven car ran over him, resulting in his on-the-spot death. The driver along with the car fled instantly. The body was shifted to the Jinnah hospital. The police were investigating the accident with no arrest made yet. –Staff Reporter

Tech training at Silicon Valley

LAHORE: A new era of entrepreneurship has dawned in Pakistan’s technological arena where interested people are supported by government to get training at Silicon Valley, a hub of global tech giants in United States.

And now these entrepreneurs will drive innovation through assistance gain at Silicon Valley programme as Punjab Information Technology Board PlanX has signed a MoU with Blackbox, a Silicon Valley based non-profit committed to elevating entrepreneurs everywhere. Blackbox is a two week residential program in Silicon Valley designed to maximise entrepreneurial growth through global connections to mentors, advisors, and industry experts. It has allocated a total of four slots for PlanX-nominated startups to participate in upcoming program cycles of Blackbox Connect. As a partner, PlanX will nominate from four to six startups for each of the open programs offered for Summer 2017 (August 14–25) and Winter 2018 (January 22 - February 2) in Silicon Valley. PlanX is a project of PITB founded in September 2014, which allows commercially viable mid-stage technology startups to be empowered by providing them access to funding and training channels. Blackbox will select up to two startups for each program cycle, with participating startups having the opportunity to connect with entrepreneurs from lineup of Silicon Valley leaders. –FAIZAN ALI WARRAICH

“This partnership will not only ensure Pakistani entrepreneurs get access to Silicon Valley network but will also let the world know about the immense talent and creativity embodied in Pakistani entrepreneurs, which will in turn help drive more investments in Pakistani startups. We look forward to making global success stories from Pakistan through this program," said PITB chairman Dr Umar Saif. Currently, Blackbox has a network of over 350 Blackboxers across more than 60 countries and six continents.

Ninety percent of Blackbox startups continue to grow as their founders emerge as leaders in startup communities around the world.

Fadi Bishara, the founder and CEO of Blackbox, said: “Our entrepreneur-first approach instills a holistic growth mindset, allows for the open exchange of knowledge across borders, and ultimately translates to greater success back home.”

The Blackbox experience enables founders to have a profound mind shift both professionally and personally. “At Blackbox we don’t just help founders play the startup game better,” says Bishara, adding “we help them play a better game.”

The next cycle of Blackbox Connect will offer the opportunity for entrepreneurs to live and learn together while connecting with top Silicon Valley entrepreneurs, investors, thought leaders, and executives in an intimate and inspiring environment.

Senior Director of Blackbox Chad Kaul said, “We’re excited to work with PlanX to elevate Pakistani entrepreneurs and look forward to increasing the impact of their innovations on the world.”

Both PlanX and Blackbox strive towards a more innovative future. Together, we can create an entrepreneurial ecosystem that will allow startups and entrepreneurs an opportunity to build global companies no matter where they are born.

This collaboration opens the door for great possibilities for international and Pakistani startups to learn, connect, and grow together.