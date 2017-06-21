LAHORE - On completion of the Holy Quran recitation in Taraveeh, a congregation was held at Nawa-i-Waqt Masjid Tuesday night. Sahibzada Zakir Shah presented recitation of some verses from the Holy Quran and Naat reciters presented Naats. Moreover, Mufti Qamaruz Zaman delivered a sermon and offered prayers for the whole Ummah especially the people of Pakistan. He also prayed for the success of the Nawa-i-Waqt Media Group by leaps and bounds.