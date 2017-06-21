LAHORE: Pakistan’s concerns over border management in the backdrop of Afghanistan’s non acceptance of the Durand Line are and will remain real, says Associated Press (AP)’s Senior Correspondent in Pakistan and Afghanistan Kathy Gannon.

She was speaking at the Centre for Governance and Policy, ITU University on Wednesday. Kathy, a Canadian national was the only foreign journalist allowed by Taliban to cover Afghanistan in initial days.

She said Pakistan Army has been countering the terrorists and has given many sacrifices but it was stretched in its operations.

Kathy said that Pakistan is not just paranoid as it has both Indian and Afghan antagonism to deal with as its concerns were genuine in view of its strategic importance.

She noted that even though she was shot at in Afghanistan she remains undeterred and wants to continue working in the region. “The actions of one mad man will not affect me.

"The problem with embedding a reporter is that there is too much control by the hosts," Kathy was of the view.

Reporting in conflict zones is difficult and independence of movement and work is complicated, she said while explaining a journalist’s embedded role with the different entities.

Speaking on Afghanistan Kathy said that while Afghans were angry with foreigners on their soil and neighbouring Pakistan, 'there was overwhelming anger in Afghanistan against their own government.'

People are not very much happy with government in Afghanistan, she said.

“The Pashtuns were glad to see the Taliban go, but were alienated by the Bonn Agreement,” Kathy, who has covered Afghanistan for over a decade noted. The Bonn Agreement was passed on December 5, 2001 and intended to re-create the State of Afghanistan after the U.S. invasion of Afghanistan.

As there are multiple groups working in Afghanistan so the insecurity and its repercussions were also real and enhanced.

Kathy has reported Afghan Taliban insurgency since their inception. “Their aim was purely political and religion does not have any direct impact,” she explained.

The government in Kabul was corrupt to such extent that even to pay your utility bill you have to pay bribe, she added.

She said being a journalist she always preferred to give details in her stories to establish the credibility and the authenticity.

Center for Governance and Policy ITU Director Dr Yaqoob Bangesh told The Nation that CGP is very much dedicated to host such insightful talks where concerned community could enhance their understanding on national and international issues. “Such personalities motivate others as she said she would always come back to report terrorism despite Pakistan being dangerous country for journalists,” Dr Yaqoob said.