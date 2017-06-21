LAHORE - Rain in the morning and late on Tuesday night made city’s weather pleasant by causing considerable decrease in the mercury level.

Patches of clouds, continuously blowing winds and morning showers helped maintaining the mercury to a comfortable level.

Experts have forecast more pre monsoon rains during the ongoing week.

Strong winds started blowing at night that followed by rains, submerging roads and streets not only in low lying areas but also several posh localities in rainwater. Inundated rainwater on portions of roads, roadsides and slippery conditions caused massive traffic jam even late at night.

Roads along the under-construction Orange Line Metro Train, underpasses along Walton Road, Canal Bank Road, GPO Chowk, Old Anarkali, Garhi Shahu, Baghbanpura, Revaz Garden, Samanabad, Main Boulevard Allama Iqbal Town, RA Bazar, Chuberji, Lakshami Chowk, Mozang Chungi, Salamat Pura, Mughalpura, Harbanspura, Westwood Colony, Judicial Colony, Ali Town, Gawalmandi, Hameed Nizami Road, Sir Agha Khan Road, Nicholson Road, Naba Road and Nisbat Road were worst affected by the downpour. Several roads could not be cleared even hours after stoppage of rains.

High velocity winds and rains also caused tripping of dozens of Lesco feeders, plunging major portion of Lahore in darkness. More than two dozen feeders could not be restored till filing of this report.

Maximum and minimum temperature was recorded 33 degree Celsius and 22C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 57 per cent.

According to the experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating into upper and central parts of the country. Westerly wave is affecting most upper and central parts of the country and likely to persist till Thursday.

Meteorological department has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of rains/windstorm for Lahore during the next couple of days. Rain/dust-thundershower with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Rawalpindi, Lahore, Gujranwala, Multan, Bahawalpur, Malakand, Hazara divisions, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Light rain/drizzle is expected at few places along Sindh coast.

Rawalakot received 19mm rain, Bahawalpur 17mm, Lahore 14mm, Kot Addu 11mm, DG Khan, Joharabad and Garhi dupatta 09mm each, Kasur and Malamjabba 07mm each, Okara, Mianwali and Kakul 03mm each, Multan, Layyah, Bahawalnagar, Saidu Sharif, Dir and Astore 02mm each, Bhakkar, Gujranwala and Lower Dir 01mm each.