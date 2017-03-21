LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday directed Zaeem Qadri, PML-N minister, to look after the admission of students of physiotherapy in educational institutions.

A full bench headed by Justice Sayeed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi passed the orders on petitions filed by a number of students challenging non-issuance of their degrees as well as the status of their degrees issued by the sub-campus of BZU in Lahore.

During the proceedings, the students complained that they were not being issued degrees despite that the clear orders of the court. They said they paid huge fee to the varsity but even then they were facing problems. Non-issuance of degrees were causing them problem to enroll in other educational institutions, said the petitioners. At this, the bench directed Minister Zaeem Qadri to ensure their admission in other educational institutions. The court adjourned further hearing until March 27, with directions to director of the sub-campus of BZU in Lahore to refund fee to the students. around 4000 students had filed petitions and had challenged non-recognition of their degrees as well as non-issuance of their degrees.

They said that they paid huge fee to the varsity and attended classes but despite all this, they had been deprived of degrees. They prayed that their degrees be issued and these also be recognized by the authorities concerned. The students had also staged several protests against the administration of the sub-campus of the varsity.

Decision of privatization of three airports challenged in LHC: A citizen yesterday filed a writ petition in the Lahore High Court challenging decision of the government regarding privatization of three big airports of the country.

Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi, the petitioner, stated that the government had decided to privatize airports of Lahore, Karachi and Islamabad.

He said the decision of their privatization of civil aviation and airports seemed unjustified. The petitioner said that the employees were holding protest. He prayed that decision of their privatization be set aside.