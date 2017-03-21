LAHORE - Punjab inspector general of police Mushtaq Ahmad Sukhera has said that missing CNIC numbers of criminals in the Criminal Record Management System of Punjab police should be obtained from Nadra by providing their photos, names, parentage and addresses.

The IGP stated this while chairing a meeting at the Central Police Office on Monday. Additional-IG Arif Nawaz, Shoaib Dastgir, Azhar Hameed Khokhar, DIG Shahid Hanif, Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, Muhammad Waseem Siyal, Kamran Khan, Humayun Bashir Tarar, and Shahzada Sultan were also present in the meeting. The police chief said that the Director General of the national database and registration authority had already issued instructions to his staff in this regard. A police officer will act as focal person for Nadra so that entry of missing CNIC numbers of criminals should be ensured soon.

The IGP further said that concerned DSP must personally contact the complainant as the complaints are registered with Police Complaint Center 8787. Show-cause notices should be issued and immediate departmental action be taken against the DSPs who, instead of contacting the complainants by themselves, handover this task to their subordinates.

He claimed that providing justice to the citizens without any delay is our foremost priority. Zero tolerance policy should be adopted against the police officers and officials who intentionally delay the provision of justice to the citizens or show slackness in this regard, he added.