LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif inaugurated Lahore Feeder Bus Service in Model Town on Monday.

The Feeder Bus Service, comprising 200 air conditioned buses, will run from 6am to 11pm on 14 feeder routes. These buses will cover entire route of Metro Bus and 120,000 commuters will benefit from this new bus system.

This service will be useful in commuting people residing in nearby areas to metro bus station. Metro Bus Service and Feeder Bus service have been interlinked as Metro will charge Rs20 per passenger and the Feeder Rs15 as one-side fare.

The CM also announced launching of Feeder Bus System in Islamabad, Rawalpindi and Multan’s Metro Bus Service routes, which he said, are facilitating common man day and night through safe and swift transportation.

“Punjab Government is honestly and transparently utilising resources on providing the best facilities of education, health, transportation and other to the common man. Those who travel in expensive cars feel jealousy when they see common man traveling with comfort and respect,” he remarked.

Shehbaz further said that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has given him responsibility to serve the common man and he would discharge the same at any cost and go to any limit to improve lifestyle of the poor by providing them standard facilities so that they could also get the feeling of respectable Pakistanis.

“They cannot stop me from serving common man and I will continue to make untiring efforts to uplift their standard of life. “Those who are indulged in corruption, unscrupulous deeds and frauds have no right to criticise the welfare projects for the common man,” the CM added.

He also stated that quality transport facilities are one of the examples to transform Pakistan as per dreams of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. “The Punjab government is awoken to the need of the poor and is working really hard to provide best health facilities to poor man which is an example for the other provinces to follow.”

Shehbaz Sharif also congratulated the nation on the inauguration of the new feeder bus service and also appreciated the efforts of the concerned departments who have worked day and night to provide common man with best transport facilities.

Inviting the elite to also travel in these buses, the chief minister said that he would too commute in the same with the common man. “Let’s hold the hand of miserable people as our respect and common betterment lay therein,” he urged the ruling class.

Also on Saturday, the chief minister visited Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop Project and reviewed pace of construction work at different places of the project. He was welcomed by Frontier Works Organization Director General Lt Gen Mohammad Afzal who accompanied the chief minister during the visit.

Shehbaz Sharif spent two hours at the site of the project and reviewed the working from Kamahan to Gajjumata and from Gajjumata to Raiwind Interchange of Lahore Ring Road of Southern Loop. He was briefed about the progress of construction work at Raiwind Interchange.

The CM said, on the occasion, that he was pleased to see the high quality and pace of construction work at 22.4 kilometer long road of Lahore Ring Road Southern Loop project. He also expressed his satisfaction with the pace of completion of the project and stated that it will be completed within the stipulated period.

“These latest transportation facilities play a vital role in development of a society, as these development projects help in eradicating not only unemployment but also increase economic activities.”

SPECIAL MESSAGE FOR

DOWN SYNDROME CHILDREN

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has highlighted the persons especially children suffering from Down syndrome requires special attention.

In a special message on World Down Syndrome Day, the CM said that swareness is required regarding mental illness so that preventive measures should be taken. “Special Children are no less than normal ones in terms of talent and capability. Their abilities can be utilised and streamlined after providing them with best facilities,” he added.

Shehbaz said that the purpose of World Down Syndrome Day is to create awareness among the people to create awareness about the diseases. The lack of knowledge regarding the mental illness and the delay in the treatment results in health rampage, he further said.

“It is the state responsibility to look after the special needs and education of these children. Punjab Government has worked vigorously to provide the facilities in the education departments for special children.” The CM also said that the privincial government has also fixed a quota for the people with special needs in employment sector. “We should continue our efforts for providing best facilities for special children suffering from Down Syndrome disease,” he concluded.