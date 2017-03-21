LAHORE - At least six men including the main suspect have been arrested in connection with murder of PPP leader Babar Butt, police sources said Monday.

Babar Sohail Butt Lakhoderi was killed in a brazen gun-attack inside his house in Lahore’s Manawan neighbourhood last week. According to the first information report, the PPP leader was shot dead by Atif alias Aatti Jutt, said to be the bodyguard of the victim.

The arrested suspects were identified as Atif Jutt and his five accomplices including Ali Jutt, Muhammad Din, Shahid, Sajjad and Shaukat. The arrests were made during non-stop raids by CIA police in different parts of the Punjab province.

The key suspect, Atif Jutt, was arrested from Pakpattan district during a successful police operation late Sunday night. The man suspect and his accomplices were shifted to Lahore police facility for further interrogation in connection with the shooting.

Initial investigations revealed that Atif Jutt had developed a dispute with Babar Butt following the murder of his father, who was also bodyguard of the PPP leader. Police investigators Monday recorded the statements of the suspects and they also seized firearms (used in the shooting) from their possession. Further investigations were underway.

Soon after the gun-attack, Babar Butt was rushed to the Services Hospital with multiple bullet wounds where he died later.

Earlier, the police had filed the murder case (under section 302, 109, 452, 149, 148, of the PPC and 7-ATA of the antiterrorism act) against five attackers and three abettors. The case was registered with Manawan police on the complaint of Qaiser Sohail Butt, brother of the deceased. According to the first information report, five gunmen carried out the attack on the behest of three men including one MNA of the ruling party.