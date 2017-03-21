LAHORE - Consultant at Vancouver General Hospital Dr Faisal Khosa delivered a lecture on diagnostic radiology at College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan Regional Center on Monday.

He informed trainees about new international techniques of CT Scans and MRI. Trainees at all other regional centers including CPSP headquarters Karachi benefitted from the experience of Dr Faisal Khosa through video link.

CPSP senior vice president Prof Khalid Masood Gondal, on the occasion, highlighted the importance of diagnostic radiology, saying correct diagnosis was a key for proper treatment. CPSP offers Fellowship and Membership in Diagnostic Radiology, so far producing 833 fellows and 553 members.