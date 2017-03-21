LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday rejected the request of Punjab Home Department for more time to submit reply and directed it come up with arguments Tuesday (today) on petition challenging detention of Jamatud Dawa Chief Hafiz Saeed.

During the hearing, a law officer on behalf of the home department said that hearing of the matter was not in his knowledge and pleaded the court for some time to submit reply. However, the court turned down his request and directed him to prepare his arguments for today.

Hafiz Saeed and other JuD leaders had filed the petition through Advocate A K Dogar and challenged their detention. The petitioners annexed with their petition the pamphlets and reports of their performance across the country. They also said that FIF played an effective role in rescue work for suicide attack on The Mall. They said that 569 of its volunteers and 54 ambulances participated in rescue work.

FIF shifted 13 injured and 6 dead bodies, arranged 70 blood bags for the injured and provided food to 1076 people for three days after the blast, they said.

They also submitted that they also distributed 755 water bottles and arranged funeral prayers for 3 deceased. The petitioners said they also did rescue work during blast at shrine of Lal Shebaz Qalander.

Despite all these efforts and services for the country, the Punjab government put the names of Hafiz Saeed, Abdullah Ubaid (Faisalabad), Malik Zafar Iqbal Shahbaz (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke), Abdul Rehman Abid (Markaz Tayyaba Muridke) and Qazi Kashif Hussain of Multan in fourth schedule and on February 30 had put them under detention for 90 days, they submitted.

The Punjab government detained them for 90 days in the light of interior ministry under section 11-EEE(1) of Anti Terrorism Act 1997, they said. They also said that Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan in a statement said the government was fulfilling its obligations under U.N resolutions.

They said by doing so the government proved that the Pakistan was a servile and a dependent nation.

The petitioners for the last many years have been serving the country like Abdul Sattar Edhi. The petitioners pleaded that the impugned orders issued by the government is without jurisdiction.

The petitioners argued that the government had no evidence that the petitioners are risk to security of Pakistan and merely on the basis of the U.N resolutions their liberty cannot be curtailed. They prayed to the court to set aside the government notifications for being illegal and set them at liberty.