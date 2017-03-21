LAHORE - The Lahore High Court yesterday summoned video record of the speech in which Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif called for accountability of alleged corruption of judges and army officials.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh passed the order on a petition moved by Syed Mahmood Akhtar Naqvi seeking disqualification of CM Shehbaz Sharif for making such statement, which according to the petitioner, damaged both the institutions. The Judge asked the lawyer-petitioner to come up with more arguments on the maintainability of the petition and adjourned the proceedings until April 26.

The petitioner alleged that the respondent CM during his speech on International Women’ Day asked for the accountability of the judges and army officials for their alleged corruption. By giving such statement, the petitioner’s counsel said, the respondent had made fun of the judges and army officials.

He prayed to the court that Punjab CM Shehbaz Sharif be declared disqualified as after such statement he was not eligible to hold the public office.

Bhagat Singh case

The Lahore High Court yesterday ordered the Capital City Police Officer to provide security to Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation for its 23rd function to mark death anniversary of Bhagat Singh at Fawara Chowk, Shadman.

Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh of the LHC passed the order on petition filed by Bhagat Singh Memorial Foundation seeking direction for provision of security for its fuction. Advocate Imtiaz Rasheed Qureshi, chairman of the foundation, moved the petition to the LHC submitting that they had to mark death anniversary of Bhagat Singh at Fawar Chowk and they requested the police authorities for security. He said but the authorities did not listen them despite several requests. He prayed that the police be ordered to provide them security for the function.