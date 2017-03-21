LAHORE - Chief traffic officer Rai Ejaz Ahmed Monday announced that his department would set up licensing camps very soon at educational institutions in Lahore to facilitate students.

He said that the students of colleges and universities are the ambassadors of traffic police department and they could play an important role in the implementation of traffic laws and rules. The officer also urged the students to help them spread the message of traffic education among communities by asking parents and friends to follow the traffic rules and regulation.

SSP Rai Ejaz Ahmed expressed these views while delivering a special lecture to students at the FC College yesterday. A large number of students, teachers, and faculty members attended the lecture. Also, some students gave a presentation on this occasion to highlight the sacrifice of martyred DIG Ahmed Mobin and SSP Zahid Gondal. The traffic police chief further said that teachers and parents can also play vital role in educating schoolchildren and students of colleges about the importance of traffic rules.

\ He said that the motorists should follow the guidelines of traffic wardens deployed on the city roads.

The CTO said that the traffic management system would improve drastically if the road users start obeying traffic rules, particularly the laws related to the line and lane, traffic signals, and one-way traffic. Unfortunately, he said, majority of the motorists do not follow traffic laws in our society. Therefore, our country has witnessed the highest death rate in road mishaps. Most of the road accidents take place when motorists violate traffic laws, he said.

Meanwhile, Registrar FC College Dr Hamid Saeed while addressing the participants said that the students must prove themselves law-abiding citizens by following traffic rules and laws. He also thanked the chief traffic officer for announcing hassle-free licensing camps for the college students.