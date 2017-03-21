LAHORE - The Lahore High Court Monday suspended the sentence of former MNA Ijaz Chaudhary in fake degree case and granted him bail.

A division bench headed by Justice Abdul Sami Khan passed the order after hearing both sides.

During the hearing, Advocate Pir Kaleem Khurshid, the counsel of the petitioner, contended that the prosecution never produced the alleged fake degree on record during the whole trial. He said the petitioner was also not provided opportunity of fair trial. The counsel prayed that the sentence to his client be suspended and he be granted bail as the convicts in short term imprisonment could be released on bail.

However, a deputy prosecutor opposed the petition saying that the appellant was behind the bars for one month only. He said that even a convict of short term had to experience at least six month detention.

Mandi Bahauddin district & sessions judge awarded the former parliamentarian three-year imprisonment in a private complaint filed by Election Commission of Pakistan. The commission had filed the complaint after Supreme Court disqualified Ijaz Chaudhry on the charges of having a fake graduation degree and concealing assets at the time of filing nomination papers for 2013 general election.