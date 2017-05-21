LAHORE - CBC Healing Together, an international NGO which is providing services in mental health in Canada, has announced launching projects dealing with mental health awareness and treatment, women empowerment and environment, climate change issues in Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference at Lahore Press Club on Saturday, renowned parapsychologist from Canada Dr Ayesha Ali said that first mental health institute and treatment centre would be functional at Nathia Gali, Murree, on May 22. She added that half acre land has already been procured for the first such institute in Pakistan.

The institute would be well equipped to provide best treatment facilities to the people suffering from psychological and mental diseases.

Dr Ayesha further said that the project ‘life changing package for down trodden children’ would be piloted in Lahore. Under the project, she said, 10 children would be given modern education and all amenities of life in each phase.

She informed that around 80 million people in Pakistan were suffering from psychological, neurotic disorder. “Spiritual, physical, mental and emotional illness is posing a serious challenge for people at helm of affairs and the entire nation, as 59.7 per cent of young people are not getting equal opportunities of education, health and job opportunities. “The situation is causing anxiety and restlessness among these deprived young people,” she add.