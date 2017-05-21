LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah has said the system of Alternate Dispute Resolution has been expanded to 35 districts of Punjab.

“Matters of the litigants will be solved through dialogue and they would also be served tea and biscuits there,” the CJ said while addressing at Punjab Judicial Academy at a ceremony held in connection with the training programme of mediators on Saturday. CJ Shah said around 1.7 million cases were lying pending before the judicial officers of the lower judiciary and which sort of system he should introduce to deal with such huge backlog of cases.

The CJ held that ending cases were a big problem of the society and all these cases could not be decided merely on the basis of litigation against each other; these could be decided through dialogue. “If businessmen get exhausted by frequently visiting the courts, who will work for betterment of the country’s economy,” the chief justice questioned. “Come, let’s decide these cases with reconciliation,” he added.

He said this ADR system does not belong to him; it belongs to the LHC.

“Mansoor Ali Shah is behind and it is the team which is working on the front,” the CJ said.

He further said that the judicial academy was not only for the judicial officers, it was also for the lawyers. He maintained that no project could be successful until all the stake holders

work jointly.

He also urged the need of mindset and culture to run the mediation because the environment of mediation was different.

The CJ said they would also run awareness campaign on social media.

He also distributed shields and certificates among the mediators at the end of the ceremony. Judges and officers of the LHC, senior lawyers and many others were present there on the occasion.

Road Safety Drive

Traffic police teams have delivered lectures on road safety in eight separate educational institutions of the provincial capital.

The traffic police team had also shown awareness related videos and distributed pamphlets with signs among students. The city traffic police had launched an traffic awareness campaign ‘Slow down to save lives` as part of the United Nations Health Agency`s Global Road Safety Week to curb dangerous driving behaviours. Students showed keen interest in learning.