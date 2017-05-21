LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal called on Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said the PML-N government rendered selfless service to the people during its four years tenure.

“The pivot of PML-N politics is to serve the people and the four years of PML-N government are witness to its trust, honesty, hardworking and transparency. Following these golden principles, a strong foundation of progress and prosperity has been laid,” he added.

The chief minister said his party set new international records of transparency, quality and speed in the 70-year history of the country. He said criminal negligence and corruption were committed in various projects, including energy, in the past whereas the PML-N managed to save billions of public money. He also promised to continue serving the people in Pakistan, saying the country will be put on the road to development and prosperity. Shehbaz said there is no room for the politics of allegations and lies in Pakistan and the politicians doing the polities of chaos and anarchy should mend their ways.