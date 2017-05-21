Lahore - An accountability court Saturday adjourned hearing of illegal appointments in Pepco till June 10.

The court heard a reference filed by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over illegal appointments against the former PM Raja Pervez Ashraf and others.

Ashraf appeared before the court along with his counsel who submitted that his client was being subjected to political victimisation.

He added that his client was not involved in illegal appointments.

He said that as NAB had not provided complete documents. He argued that without providing all documents his client cannot be indicted.

NAB prosecutor said that the bureau had provided complete documents so the accused be indicted. Ashraf lawyers sought time from the court for preparation to advance arguments in the case.

The judge while accepting the request adjourned further hearing of the case till June 10, 2017. The court also directed NAB to submit reply.

Talking to media after appearing before the court, Raja Pervez Ashraf said that the government did not present Kulbhushan case properly. He added that the Raw spy was involved in terrorism and killing people in Pakistan and the government must have gone to International Court of Justice with complete preparation.

About the case against him, he said that he had employed people in BPS-4 for which he was dragged to the courts.

“Pakistan Peoples’ Party have always regarded the call by the courts for any sort of case and have appeared for the hearings,” he added. He said that he also respect courts.





