LAHORE - Senior Superintendent of Police (Investigation) Mubashir Maiken has issued transfer and posting orders of five investigators on Saturday. The SSP transferred Iqbal Town investigation in-charge Inspector Muhammad Siddique and posted to Muslim Town, awaiting posting SI Muhammad Aslam was posted at Iqbal Town. He also transferred Shalimar’s SI Abdul Wahab and posted him as Lower Mall investigation in-charge against SI Abbas Ali who was directed to report to headquarters.

Meanwhile, awaiting posting SI Muhammad Younis was posted as Shalimar in-charge investigation.

Road Safety Drive

Traffic police teams delivered lectures on road safety in eight separate educational institutions of the city.

The teams had shown traffic awareness related videos and also distributed pamphlets with traffic signs among students.

The city traffic police had launched an traffic awareness campaign ‘Slow down to save lives` as part of the UN health agency`s Global Road Safety Week to curb dangerous driving behaviors.