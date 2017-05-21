LAHORE - Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has said that transparent and completely impartial elections are the only way to wipe out corruption and to help solve the numerous problems facing the country.

He was talking to the newsmen after a meeting with former Punjab governor and head of PPP Southern Punjab, Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmud, at Mansoora on Saturday. Earlier, the two leaders discussed the political situation in the country.

JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch, Information Secretary Amirul Azeem and MPA Dr Syed Waseem Akhtar were also present on the occasion.

Siraj said that the masses were losing confidence in the elections and the present rulers had totally disappointed them. If the corrupt rulers managed to escape even after the JIT investigation, he added, the masses would take the plunderers to account on roads and streets.

The JI chief said his party was trying to bring the political parties on one page regarding electoral reforms. “A lobby is controlling the country’s politics and institutions.

This lobby purchased the mandate by spending billions in elections. These people are the root cause of all the problems in the country,” he stated.

According to the JI amir, the resources of the Punjab were being spent on a limited area due to which there was much disappointment and even hatred in the southern Punjab. He added the problems of the southern Punjab could be solved only by making it a separate province.

To a question about the next budget, Sirajul Haq said that the people are considering it as a ‘drone attack’ by Finance Minister Ishaq Dar as it would be nothing except some more taxes. Even after the annual budget, he added, there would be many mini budgets that would add to the worries of the people and enhance price hike.

The JI chief further said that he had already met PPP chief Asif Ali Zardari on the issue of electoral reforms and would soon meet the heads of other parties in this respect.

Makhdoom Mehmud, in his brief talk with the media, thanked the JI chief for supporting the people of southern Punjab.