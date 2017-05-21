LAHORE - Strong storm wrecked havoc in the city late Friday, killing three people and wounding several late Friday.

Buildings collapsed, billboards fell and trees uprooted when up 113-kilometre per hour windstorm hit the city.

Power supply to most of the localities was also disrupted. Nearly 85 feeders were reported to have been tripped, leaving consumers of many localities in the lurch till the filing of this report.

Rescuers said an under-construction building collapsed in Misri Shah, killing three labourers and wounding another five. The workers were sleeping when they had the tragedy.

In another incident, three people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed in Baghbanpura. The injured were taken to Mayo Hospital. According to Met Office, the storm was stronger around the airport than that of in the downtown. Dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Lahore Hazara, Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, DI Khan, Multan, Sargodha, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Fata and Kashmir. The Met Office also forecast rains coupled with windstorm for Lahore today.

According to the experts, westerly wave is affecting upper and central parts of the country while heatwave will stay on.

Shaheed Benazirabad remained the hottest place in the country where mercury rose as high as 48 degree Celsius. Maximum temperature in Dadu was recorded 47C, Larkana and Sakrand 46C, Sukkur, Moenjodaro, Turbat, Sibbi and Jacobabad 45C. Maximum and minimum temperature in Lahore was recorded 39C and 27C respectively. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded 23 per cent.