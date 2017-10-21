LAHORE - Three people, including a newly-wed woman, were killed and 25 others were wounded in different road accidents in the provincial metropolis on Friday, police and rescue workers said.

The first road mishap took place on the main Ferozpur Road near Kahna in the morning.

A 65-year-old man died and 23 others were injured when a Kasur-bound minibus bumped into a van after hitting two motorcycles in high-speed. As a result, a man died on the spot and 23 others were injured critically.

A spokesman for Edhi Foundation said at least five victims were admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the Lahore General Hospital with multiple injuries. Another 18 wounded were also shifted to different public hospitals. The police reached the spot and impounded the vehicles. An eyewitness told the police that the accident took place because of speeding. The deceased was identified by police as Mukhtar Ahmed. The police handed over the body to the family. In another incident, a newly-wed woman died and her husband wounded when a truck smashed into a motorcycle near Shahdara Town.

Resident of Ravi Riyan, Mohammad Ahsan riding on a motorcycle along with his wife was going to see some relatives when the accident took place on GT Road. Rescue workers said the lady fell on the road as her shawl stuck in the back-wheel. Then a truck ran over her, resulting in her death on the spot. Police investigators said the couple married a couple of days ago.

Meanwhile, a young man died and his friend wounded critically when a tractor-trolley smashed into a motorcycle on the Raiwind Road. The fatal accident took place near Sher Shah Colony on early Friday. Police said one of the motorcyclists died on the spot while the other was rushed to a hospital with multiple injuries. The deceased was identified by police as Mahboob Ahmad. The condition of his friend Saleem was said to be serious. The police were investigating the incident.