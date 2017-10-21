LAHORE - Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday chaired a meeting on implementation of health projects.

“The (healthcare) system has been reformed on most modern lines. Government’s better healthcare facilities must reach the common people. The ailing humanities in hospitals must be served with hard work,” he said.

Shehbaz said: “Healthcare is the basic right of public. I will not sit idle till ensuring this right. The ongoing reforms programme carries far-reaching effects. The hepatitis control programme is being implemented in an effective manner and patients are getting medicines at their doorstep.”

The CM said that latest facilities to fight hepatitis would be provided at every THQ hospital, as the hepatitis filter clinics project is being implemented speedily. He said the rural ambulance service project would be expanded keeping in view its success and performance. “We are moving towards provision of ultrasound machines to BHUs and RHCs. The electronic medical record programme has been devised at the level of BHUs. This programme will be launched as a pilot project and its implementation will help monitor performance of BHUs and eliminate embezzlement of drugs,” he said.

“Mobile health units are providing best diagnostic facilities and treatment of different diseases in remote areas. Keeping in view their effective role at the grassroots, 14 additional mobile health units are being arranged soon. These mobile units will be sent to areas where they are needed the most,” he concluded.

Corps commander calls on CM

New Corps Commander Lt-Gen Amir Riaz called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. The CM extended good wishes to the commander and said that nation is proud of its armed forces

“Successes have been achieved in the war against terrorism due to concord decisions of the political and military leadership. The whole nation as well as the political and military leadership is on one-page in the war against terrorism and this war is the battle for the survival of Pakistan,” he said.

“Nefarious designs of the terrorists as well as their facilitators will be foiled,” he added.

Unesco team meets Shehbaz

A Unesco delegation called on Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif Friday. The delegation was led by UNESCO’s Country Director Vibeke Jensen who appreciated the good work done for the protection and looking after of the places of heritage in Punjab and especially in Lahore.

“The role and performance of the Punjab government towards conservation of historical and cultural heritage is commendable. The Lahore Walled City Authority has been doing a commendable job for restoring the walled city,” the delegates said and assured the CM of continuing working with the Punjab government in future. The CM said that Lahore is a historical city with multi-faceted cultural dimensions and history.

He said the Punjab government is giving special attention to the protection and conservation of historical places. “We don’t need resources, rather we require expertise and professional competence of the brotherly countries included in the World Heritage Committee of the UNESCO and Punjab government would be happy if the friendly countries provide technical support to us,” he added. He hoped that mutual cooperation between the Punjab government and Unesco’s World Heritage Committee will be enhanced in future. Country Director of the British Council Rosemary Hilhorst, Higher Education Commission Chairman Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Agha Khan Trust for Culture Chief Executive Officer Salman Baig, French Embassy high officials, Special Assistant to CM Malik Muhammad Ahmed Khan, senior PML-N leader Kh. Ahmed Hasaan and officials concerned were present.

schemes approved

The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party on Friday approved two development schemes of Physical Planning & Housing (PPH) and Local Government Sectors with an estimated cost of Rs 9344.079 million. These schemes were approved in the 24th meeting of Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) of current fiscal year 2017-18 presided over the Chairman P&D Muhammad Jahanzeb Khan.

Secretary P&D Iftikhar Ali Sahoo, All Members of the Planning & Development Board, Provincial Secretaries concerned, Assistant Chief P&D Coordination-II Hafiz Muhammad Iqbal and other senior representatives of the relevant Provincial Departments also attended the meeting. The approved development schemes included: Rehabilitation of 781 Dysfunctional Rural Water Supply Schemes at the cost of Rs. 9333.179 million and Consultancy Services for Design & Resident Construction Supervision for Construction of Motorcycle Parking Plaza at Hall/Mall Road, Lahore (PC-II) at the cost of Rs. 10.900 million. –APP