LAHORE - Like other parts of the globe, World Osteoporosis Day was observed across the country including Lahore on Friday for raising awareness of the prevention, diagnosis and treatment of Osteoporosis and other metabolic bone related issues.

This year’s theme is “Love Your Bones, Protect Your Future”. Various programs and events are organised on this day to encourage people to love their bones as to protect their future. On the other hand, these events inspire health authorities and physicians to take action about prevention of osteoporosis. In Lahore, medics bodies and healthcare institutions arranged seminars, walks and free medical camps to mark the event.

Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) arranged a seminar at a local hotel to raise \awareness about the complicated disease of bones.

Renowned orthopedic surgeon Prof Syed Muhammad Awais chaired the seminar while Principal Gujranwala Medical College Prof Aftab Mohsan was the chief guest.

Prof Shafiq Shafaq, Prof Rubina Sohail, Prof Muhammad Abu Bakar, Prof Irfan Mehboob, Prof Khalid Khan and President PMA Dr Ashraf Nizami delivered lectures on causes and preventive measures. They stressed the need of taking balanced diet, proper intake of milk and yogurt and regular exercise to prevent Osteoporosis. They urged the government to devise comprehensive policy to save the coming generation from Osteoporosis.

Shalamar Hospital arranged awareness seminar on Osteoporosis at the auditorium. Dr Muhammad Afzal Hamdani, Dr Maria Javed, Dr Fauzia Ambar Qureshi and Dr Muhammad Saleem delivered lectures.

They said calcium and vitamin D deficiency could weaken bones. They suggested taking balanced diet, avoiding junk food and regular exercise to save bones from this dangerous condition.

The hospital management also arranged free medical camp at the OPD. Visiting patients were given free diagnosis and treatment facilities.

IQTIDAR GILANI