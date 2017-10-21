LAHORE - The question of payment by millers to sugarcane growers remained at the core of the Punjab Assembly proceedings on Friday.

During the hour allocated for answers to queries relating to departments of food and agriculture, Food Minister Bilal Yasin could not give a satisfactory answer to the question about the amount, which sugar millers owed to growers.

The food department informed the House that millers owed Rs11 billion to growers, while the minister asserted that 99 percent of the payment to growers had been made and only Rs570million was outstanding.

The special committee, which was meant to sort out the payment issue between millers and growers, could also not give a satisfactory answer to the question. Committee Chairman Javed Allauddin expressed his inability to help farmers get their dues and said that millers were not ready to talk the issue. He said that cheques given by mill owners to growers bounced.

Since confusion surrounded as to what actually was the outstanding amount against the millers, Punjab Assembly Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal Khan referred the matter to the relevant standing committee of the House for an investigation into it.

It may be mentioned here that growers in Punjab have been up in arms against sugarcane millers on the issue of non-payment of dues for the last couple of years. They say millers are not paying them the price of sugarcane set by the government. Nowadays they are on the roads against this attitude of millers.

On a point of order, Islam Aslam raised the issue of sugar mills’ closure in Bahawalpur and Muzaffargarh and wanted them to start crushing immediately to save farmers from financial losses on their sugarcane crop.

The food minister told the House that sale of any food item cooked in loose oil was prohibited under the law. Sale of tea whitener is also banned, he added.

Starting debate on price control, Provincial Minister Sheikh Allauddin told the House that the government had banned import of vegetables from India to protect rights of local farmers. About the increase in tomato prices, the minister said it was due to a virus, which had hit the tomato crop in Balochistan. Same was the case with the onion crop, he said, adding that now prices of both vegetables were under control and they were available in the market at affordable rates. He said the government was monitoring prices of all items.

The minister justified the recently imposed regulatory duty and said it was levied on the items, which were mostly used by people of upper class who could afford to pay the tax. He said when the rich could purchase imported apples from New Zealand at the rate of Rs500 per kilogram they could pay for the items with high duty. He proposed 25 percent tax on late night hotelling.

Leader of the Opposition Mian Mahmoodur Rashid said the failed economic policies of Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar led to the current mini budget. He criticised the PML-N government for claiming that it had broken the beggar’s bowl. He said the government was in fact holding a larger sized bowl. He said the announcement that the government would collect Rs25 billion by imposing new duties on 700 items was meant to fill this begging bowl. He said the record foreign loans obtained by the government spoke volumes about failed economic policies of the government.

The debate on price control was still on when the session was adjourned till 2pm on Monday.