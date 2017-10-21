LAHORE - Norwegian Ambassador to Pakistan Tore Nebredo visited Lahore Press Club Friday. LPC President Muhammad Shahbaz Mian, The Nation Editor Coordination Emanuel Sarfraz, Raja Raiz, Amjad Usmani, Mian Nsdeem, Muneebul Haq, Mujhahid Jaffri, Ismail Jakhar. Shiraz Hasnat and PUJ general secretary Amir Suhail received the ambassador.

Speaking on the occasion, the envoy said Norway fully supported freedom of expression and his embassy will strengthen the ties with Lahore Press Club.

He said Norway and Pakistan enjoy friendly relations and Norway is committed to promoting trade and cultural ties with Pakistan. He said thousands of Pakistanis are living in Norway and contributing to different sectors of Norway.