LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Friday allowed the Federal Board of Revenue’s appeal against decision of an appellate tribunal in which Rs190.9 million agricultural tax notice issued earlier to the PTI General Secretary Jahangir Khan Tareen was set aside. A division bench, comprising Justice Shahid Karim and Justice Shahid Waheed, announced the verdict after hearing both parties. The bench restored Board of Revenue’ tax notice to Jahangir Khan Tareen in which he was asked to deposit Rs 190.9 million as agriculture tax into the natural exchequer.

During the proceedings, the counsel of FBR said that Jahan Khan Tareen concealed his agriculture income but the board estimated the said amount keeping in view his income. The counsel said that the estimated amount for payment of tax was Rs 190.9 million and the board issued him notice. However, the respondent approached the appellate tribunal which set aside the board’s tax notice. The FBR prayed the court to set aside the decision of appellate tribunal.

On other hand, the counsel of Jahangir Khan Tareen opposed the appeal saying that it was completely wrong that his client concealed the details of his agriculture income. He said the tax was imposed on the land which Mr. Tareen used for agriculture purpose but was not the real owner of the land. According to the relevant laws, agriculture tax could be imposed on the farmer if he owned it, he argued. As agriculturist, he said, Jahangir Khan Tareen had paid the tax. He prayed the court to set aside the appeal.

After hearing both sides, the bench set aside the decision of the appellate tribunal and restored FBR’s notice of Rs 190.9 million agriculture tax issued to Tareen.