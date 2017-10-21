LAHORE - The Punjab Environment Protection Department told the Lahore High Court on Friday that the smog policy been signed by the Punjab CM and would soon be notified in official gazette.

The department’s legal adviser appeared before Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and presented a copy of the draft on the policy on smog. He said that air monitoring system would also be expanded under the given policy while Pollution Charge Rules 2001 and other environmental laws would also enforced.

The legal adviser also said that with collaboration of Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industries, a central laboratory would be established to overcome green house gas emissions due to industrial units. He submitted that public awareness campaign would be launched soon through media while children would be made aware of the environmental issues in schools as they were the major victims.

After hearing environment department’s legal advisor, Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah directed him to present notification of the policy before the court and adjourned further hearing until November 8.