Stage actress says gang raped

Ten days after gunmen allegedly gang-raped her, a stage actress living in the low-income Hanjarwal area of the provincial capital succeeded in getting the rape case registered with police on Friday. Actress Sapna Chaudhry told police that Shaharyar, a resident of Chakwal, and his accomplice visited her home to see her cousin ten days ago. She alleged that the visitors, who were armed and drunk, tied her hands and feet and raped her. “They also took away cash, gold ornaments and a mobile phone from her house,” she said. Police say a criminal case has been registered against the accused under section 376/380 and 109 of the PPC. Police say they are on the hunt for the accused without any success until Friday night when this report was filed. –Ashraf Javed

Girl attacked in Gulberg

Two motorcyclists attacked a collegegirl with a knife in Ghalib Market police precincts on Friday evening and fled instantly, police said. An official said the attack might be an outcome of rivalry between two families. He also ruled the possible involvement of any gang behind the assault. Police sources revealed that the teenage girl was coming back home from a private academy when two motorcyclists attacked her with a knife. The victim sustained injuries on her arms while the attackers fled instantly. The injured was shifted to hospital. Police official Hussnain Haider the attackers had a dispute with the victim’s family. The police would take strict action against the accused once they are named by the victim’s family. –Staff Reporter

Govt committed to facilitating women

Punjab Minister for Women’s Development Hameeda Waheedud Din Friday said the government was taking revolutionary steps for economic empowerment and betterment of women, who make over 50 per cent of the country's population. She was addressing the inaugural ceremonies of daycare centres at the Independent University Hospital at Marzipura Narwala Road and Govt College Women University, Madina Town in Faisalabad. The minister said over Rs 200 million have been spent for construction of 100 daycare centres in different districts of Punjab, while 16 working women hostels had already been set up to facilitate working women. She said that excellent care facilities and play rooms for working women's children had been provided at these centres and further extension would bring more features and create further capacity.–APP

DFID representative meets Hamza

Representative of the UK Department for International Development (DFID) in Punjab Ruth Graham called on PML-N central leader and MNA Hamza Shehbaz here on Monday. During the meeting, views were exchanged on the matters of mutual interest. Hamza appreciated bilateral relations between Pakistan and United Kingdom and expressed the hope that these ties would strengthen further in future. He said that with the cooperation of DFID many projects had been launched in Health and Education Sectors of Punjab and they were yielding positive results. Hamza said that especially in Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had taken personal interest to bring reforms in the health and education sectors wherein a number of mega projects have been initiated. He lauded DFID projects for skill development and vocational education and called it more beneficial for the young generation. He said there was always room for improvement but the present government was working in the right direction as many problems including loadshedding were being solved. He said that human resource was important field and for real development this sector would be given priority in future. Ruth Graham told Hamza about different projects in progress in Punjab. She said that vision of Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif was very clear and he wanted to bring sustainable and uniformed development in the province. She exchanged views on different matters and expressed interest in development projects of the Punjab government. DFID would keep on working for uplift of social sector of Punjab, she added. –Staff Reporter

UMT to hold conference from 24th

An international conference on Inclusive Education with the theme of 'Accommodating diversity and enabling educational environment' will be held on October 24-25 by the Department of Special Needs Education at the University of Management and Technology (UMT), Lahore. According to a UMT spokesman, the conference will offer an opportunity to explore what it takes to be inclusive in education and how can we include all in order to improve the quality of education. –Staff Reporter