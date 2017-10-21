LAHORE - A woman gave birth to a baby boy at an underpass in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Friday.

After the spontaneous delivery, healthcare providers shifted the resident of Badami Bagh and newborn to the ward for ‘medical care’.

Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Secretary Najam Ahmed Shah suspended the Ganga Ram Hospital Emergency Director over negligence and formed a fact-finding committee to report within 48 hours.

Bushra Riaz went to Lady Willingdon Hospital on Thursday. Instead of admitting, the doctors asked the family to take her to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

The pregnant woman was not given bed and as such she and her family spent the night at underpass. Doctors attended the patient in the morning twice but just suggest that delivery time has yet to come. In the premises of a tertiary care hospital, she delivered a baby without supervision of qualified staff.

As per the hospital record and duty staff, doctors checked the condition of the pregnant woman at 8am and later at 10am.

Doctors asked the family to give juice to the pregnant woman. Instead of giving her juice at the Gyne Emergency, mother-in-law of the pregnant woman took her to canteen. On the way, she gave birth to a baby boy at underpass. Prior to giving birth to a baby boy, she delivered three baby girls during normal delivery.

Apparently under the influence of administration, Muhammad Riaz said that his wife Bushra Riaz has been admitted to the hospital’s Gyne Emergency Ward since last night. She was inspected twice on Friday morning, he said. He said that the patient was properly looked after and as such has no complaint against the hospital staff.

Opposition Leader in the Punjab assembly Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed reached the hospital after the incident.

Talking to the media, he said that such incidents were a proof of government failure. He said that the rulers were interested in mega projects for getting kickbacks. He said that they have nothing to do with the miseries of suffering humanity.

Minister SH&ME Kh Salman Rafiq reached the hospital after receiving the report of delivery at underpass. He gathered information from the hospital staff and family of pregnant woman. Talking to the media, he said that the patient and her attendants were fully satisfied but an inquiry committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and give recommendations for avoiding such incidents in future. The CM has also taken notice and has ordered to hold inquiry of the incident, he said.

The committee is headed by Services Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS) Principal Prof Mehmood Ayaz while Professor of Gynecology at Lady Wellingdon Hospital Prof Arshad Chohan and Professor of Gynecology Lady Aitcheson Hospital Farhat Naz.