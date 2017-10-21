LAHORE - Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah remarked on Friday that voters’ opinion was respected in a democratic setup.

It is a voter’s right under the constitution to elect his representative; it’s up to him whether he elects a disqualified person, a defaulter or someone else, the CJ remarked while hearing a petition challenging the Election Reform Act 2017. He directed the petitioners to come up with more arguments on maintainability of the petitions. PAT lawyer Ishtiaq Chaudhary and others have moved the court against Election Reform Act 2017.

Deputy Attorney General Nasar Mirza said that identical petitions were pending adjudication before the Supreme Court, so these petitions should be dismissed for being not-maintainable. The petitioners said that an ineligible person was made head of a political party through this law though he was disqualified by the Supreme Court. It was based on mala fide intention and the Lahore High Court may take up this issue.

On it, the chief justice observed that under Article 17, any person could form a political party. It was neither mentioned in the constitution nor in electoral laws that a disqualified person or defaulter could not head a political party. The petitioners’ counsel said that morally it was quite bad that a man disqualified by the Supreme Court had been made head of a political party. On this, the chief justice observed that morally it might be bad but the judiciary could not remove anyone for this reason; it decides matters purely under the law.

The petitioners’ lawyers said the court would have to filter otherwise even a terrorist could form a political party. On this, the chief justice remarked that filtration was not court’s job; go and ask the parliament what is right and what is wrong. Courts cannot interfere in such matters, the chief justice said. Justice Shah remarked, “In democracy, right and opinion of a voter is respected and he has the right to vote any candidate even if he is a defaulter or a disqualified person.” “If someone has any objection, he should approach the parliament and such matters should not be brought to the judiciary and the judiciary should not be forced to decide matters on moral grounds,” the CJ said. Giving an example, the CJ said if a woman comes to the court and claims that her husband is corrupt, subjects her to violence and therefore he should be disqualified. How could the court accept this? Judiciary is not the solution to every problem.”

Besides Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution, there were many other election laws in which terms and conditions had clearly been mentioned and if someone has any other complaint against the member of the legislative assemblies then he or she should approach the parliament.

The petitioners’ counsel pleaded the chief justice to give them more time for preparation and said they would argue on the basis of laws and not only moral grounds.

The court accepted their plea and asked them to search the relevant laws being practiced in other countries. The court would resume hearing on Nov 14.