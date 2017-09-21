LAHORE - District Peace Committee members on Wednesday said they would extend full cooperation to the city police in security operations during Muharram.

Senior clerics and scholars called for unity among different schools of thought to foil the nefarious designs of anti-Pakistan elements. They lauded the police security strategy for the international cricket in Lahore and said the city police would ensure best security arrangements to protect mourners during the holy month.

Several members of the peace committee met city police officers at Police Lines, Qila Gujjar Singh, on Wednesday to give their input as police prepare for Muharram security.

The peace committee members, including Mufti Intekhab Ahmed, Allama Mushtaq Hussain Jaffery, Khawaj Basharat, Agha Shah Hussain Qizalbash, and Touqeer Baba, attended the meeting besides others. Lahore Capital City Police Officer Amin Wains, DIG Operations Dr Haider Ashraf and divisional SPs were also present on this occasion.

Addressing the meeting, Lahore CCPO Amin Wains said there would be zero tolerance against the elements found involved in stoking sectarianism. The officer also asked the religious leaders not to invite controversial speakers, firebrand clerics, and those who are banned by the government.

The city police chief also asked the religious scholars to take the security advisory seriously since the law enforcement and security agencies are fighting militancy on the borders and in urban parts of the country.

DIG Haider Ashraf said that police would utilise all available resources to ensure foolproof security in the provincial metropolis during Muharram-ul-Haram. He said the police would use cameras, metal detectors, vintage-points, walkthrough gates and barriers during the security operations.

The police will work closely with the Punjab Safe City Authority to ensure security monitoring through maximum CCTVs installed in different part of the city as part of a high-tech surveillance project. Similarly, the city police will carry out the flag march in the sensitive areas to promote a sense of security among citizens with the start of the holy month.