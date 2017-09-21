Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif has congratulated the team of doctors as well as the hospital administration for successfully conducting the first bone marrow transplant at Children’s Hospital & Institute of Child Health, Lahore. He said that success of the first bone marrow transplant at a public hospital in Pakistan was a big achievement.

He appreciated doctors, nurses and other staff besides congratulating the parents of the children. He termed it a big service to the ailing humanity; adding that doctors serving patients from the core of their hearts were heroes of the nation.