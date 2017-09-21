LAHORE - The Lahore High Court on Wednesday allowed a newly married Muslim convert girl to go with her husband after she refused to go with her family in a habeas corpus petition seeking her recovery from her parents’ house.

As hearing commenced, Chunian police of Kasur produced the girl in the court after recovering her from the detention of her family. Shabnam, the girl, recorded her statement before the court that she with her free will embraced Islam and married Muhammad Arshad. She said she did not want to live with her family. On this, Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz allowed the girl to go with her husband.

Arshad had filed the petition through his counsel stating that he also converted to Islam with his free will and married Shabnam but the family of the girl had abducted her and kept her in illegal detention. He said the respondent family had subjected her to severe torture and forced her to dissolve the marriage with the petitioner. He prayed to the court to order the police to recover his wife from illegal detention of her family.

PLEA FOR WITHDRAWAL OF PETITION: A lawyer on Wednesday filed an application to the Lahore High Court for withdrawal of a petition pending adjudication before the full bench.

Advocate Azhar Siddique moved the petition in the context of Model Town incident and judicial inquiry held by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi into the Model Town incident. Siddique had filed the plea in the wake of 2014 Model Town incident and a judicial inquiry held by an LHC judge into the killing of Pakistan Awami Tehreek workers. He requested the court to allow him permission to withdraw his petition filed earlier.

The applicant said the government misled the single bench as the case before the full bench was relating to the formation of a judicial tribunal, its powers and appointment of a high court judge to hold the judicial inquiry. The lawyer prayed to the court to allow him to withdraw the petition from the full bench.

OUR STAFF REPORTER