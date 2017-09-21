LAHORE: A family court on Wednesday decreed a suit for dissolution of marriage in favour of film actress Noor who wanted to part her ways with her husband Qasim Wali.

Family Judge Faisal Naseem Mir passed the order after the actress categorically said she did not want to live with Wali. In the decree, the court held that “there is no chance of reconciliation between the parties and suit for dissolution of marriage is decreed in favour of the plaintiff”. Actress Noor, in her suit, had said that she did not want to live with Qasim Wali and claimed that she did not want to continue marital rights with him owing to his attitude. She pleaded the court to issue a decree in her favour. It was the actress’ fourth marriage, which ended in Khula.–Staff Reporter