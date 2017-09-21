LAHORE - The Punjab Assembly on Wednesday passed five bills, including The Police Order (Amendment) Bill 2017, with majority, rejecting all cut motions moved by Opposition legislators.

The House extended period of validity of three Ordinances, including The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2017, for three months. The session started an hour and 20 minutes behind the schedule, with Speaker Rana Muhammad Iqbal in the chair.

During the Question Hour on Home Department, legislators from both sides of the political divide grilled the parliamentary secretary for giving unsatisfactory answers to their queries.

Drawing attention of the chair towards absence of the home secretary and inspector general of Punjab Police in the officials gallery, treasury legislator Tariq Mahmood and his colleagues from the Opposition suggested postponement of the Question Hour. The chair, however, continued proceedings, saying hopefully they would arrive soon. In the meantime, the special home secretary arrived in the gallery.

During the Government Business, Deputy Speaker Sardar Sher Ali Gorchani conducted the proceedings. The House extended the period of validity of three Ordinances - The Punjab Maintenance of Public Order (Amendment) Ordinance 2017, The Punjab Local Government (Amendment) Ordinance 2017 and The Punjab Education Initiatives Management Authority Ordinance 2017 - for three months.

The law minister laid audit report Civil (Expenditure) for the year 2015-16. He also laid annual reports of The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women for the year 2016, The Punjab Judicial Academy for the years 2009-10, 2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15 and The Punjab Pension Fund for the year 2012-13.

Opposition Leader Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed opposed revising criteria for posting of the provincial police chief, saying it was aimed at appointing blue-eyed people and using the force to get desired results in the next elections. He said the proposed amendments would politicise the police. He said it would badly affect performance of the force. He said the provincial police chief should be appointed through the National Safety Commission, like it was being done in the past.

Rejecting the cut motion, the House passed The Police Order (Amendment) Bill 2017 with majority vote. The House also passed four other bills - The Punjab Destitute and Neglected Children (Amendment) Bill 2017, The Faisalabad Medical University Bill 2017, The Rawalpindi Medical University Bill 2017 and The Nishtar Medical University Bill 2017.

On completion of agenda, the chair adjourned the session till Thursday at 10am.